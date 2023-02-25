Friday Night Frenzy, February 24, Part 2

Christian boys battle Bison, Stevens girls take on Washington
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final game of the regular season, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team hosted Hot Springs in a much-anticipated showdown. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls looked to avoid their third-straight loss as they traveled to Sioux Falls to tip-off against the Washington Warriors. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish
Rapid City ticketed and towed 30 vehicles during the Dec. 14-15 overnight Rapid City snow alert.
Rapid City calls for downtown snow alert
U-Haul crashes into Rapid City apartment.
A Rapid City resident had an unusual surprise outside her home
Sen. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) address media at a...
Lawmakers plan lawsuit against senators who removed Frye-Mueller
Arnson Absolu was given three life sentences without parole, following his conviction in the...
Absolu draws 3 life sentences for triple homicide

Latest News

Blair Blasius of the Badlands Brawlers
Friday Night Frenzy, February 24, Part 1
2-24 Stevens wrestling live
Live interview with Stevens head coach Travis King
2-24 Stevens wrestling live
Live interview with Stevens head coach Travis King
2-23 girls state wrestling
State wrestling girls matches and boys quarterfinals