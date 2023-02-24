You’re going to want a heated toilet seat for this weekend’s Nemo 500 Outhouse Races

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Nemo Outhouse Races at the Nemo Guest Ranch is an iconic event for the Black Hills town.

For 17 years teams of five have partnered together to build a pseudo-outhouse around a short track. The fundraiser also includes a chili feed that supports the NAJA Shriners transportation fund. The fund helps more than 700 children get to their appointments.

For more information on the Nemo 500 Outhouse Races watch the above interview and check out their website.

