Wrapping up Heart Health Month with the importance of knowing hands-only CPR

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The American Heart Association says more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United State each year, and 70% of those happen in homes. Doctor Andrew Purdy with the American Heart Association, says this raises the importance of knowing hands-only CPR.

On February 25th the Rapid City Heart Ball hosted by the American Heart Association will bring awareness to heart health. The event helps fund research projects in South Dakota.

For more information watch the above interview and check out the AHA website.

