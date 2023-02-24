Senate passes bill expanding medical marijuana access

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Senate Bill 1, allow more conditions to qualify for a medical cannabis card., made it’s way through the Senate and is now scheduled for a House committee hearing Tuesday.

If passed, the amended law on debilitating medical conditions for medical cannabis use would include diagnosis of cancer, seizure disorders and PTSD.

”I’ve personally known some Iraqi war veterans who suffer from PTSD and need all the help they can get, and we should be there to help our veterans,” said Emmett Reistroffer, COO of Genesis Farms in Box Elder.

This bill comes after news that two House bills, HB 1172 and 1129, both limiting access to medical marijuana, were sent to the 41st legislative day by a Senate committee. This effectively kills the bills because there is no 41st legislative day.

”We think it’s too difficult right now and we should be focused on expanding access for any patient who’s doctor believes medical cannabis can help them. So we were relieved to see two different bills failed in the Senate Health Committee that would have made it much more difficult for doctors and patients to participate,” said Reistroffer.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.