Rapid City is back up and running again

Rapid City after the storm
Rapid City after the storm
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday’s wintry weather had people staying in their homes due to businesses, schools, and public transportation closures.

During the storm’s aftermath, the city announced a delayed start impacting some city services like garbage collection.

“So what they’re doing is they’re doing the Wednesday routes first today. Then once the Wednesday routes are completed, they’ll get to the Thursday routes, and then basically, we’re asking people to leave out, leave their containers out until collected,” said Rapid City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

The streets weren’t the only thing opening up. The Rapid City Regional Airport runways were also.

“We had about twelve flights cancel over the snow event; however, it does look like flights are back on schedule. If you did have flights canceled during that snow event, contact your airline, and they can help you with rescheduling,” said Rapid City Regional Airport marketing and communications manager, Megan Johnson.

Now that the storm is done, Shoemaker has a few reminders for the public.

“Give the plows crews enough space for the other cars to get around as well. But the melting will take place quickly. And there was a short impact here on city services. So we’re getting back into the normal routine of things,” said Shoemaker.

