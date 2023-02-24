Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot load onto street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid city garbage truck driver was forced to dump trash onto the 200 block of Minnesota street early Friday afternoon.

Somewhere on the truck route, the driver picked up some combustible material that caught fire in the truck’s collection bed.

While firefighters doused the smoldering garbage, police redirected traffic but still allowed people to get to nearby medical facilities. There were no injuries or damage to the garbage truck, and the driver continued rounds.

The city is attempting to find out where the combustible material was collected.

City Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Ria Hannon says to prevent what are often termed ‘hot loads’ – a truckload of recyclables or trash that catches fire or smolders - the public should make sure items such as hot coals, hot food items, hot grease, and oils, and other items are set aside and cooled before dumping in trash containers. Trash container fires can quickly spread to the home and property.

Hannon says items such as lithium batteries are often a source of trash container, garbage truck, or landfill fires. The batteries can easily be punctured, causing a fire. They should be recycled at local battery businesses.

Solid Waste and Rapid City Fire Department crews work to scatter, douse, and collect trash materials Friday on Minnesota Street. (City of Rapid City)

