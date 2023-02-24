Quiet with near-normal temperatures for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Some areas will dip below zero this evening with patchy fog and areas of blowing snow. Winds will mostly be from the west with gusts up to 20+ mph, this will cause temperatures to feel like they are well below zero as we head into Saturday.

A warm front will push into northern Wyoming and South Dakota on Saturday and with westerly winds highs Saturday afternoon will start to return to near-normal conditions. We will see plenty of sun with a few lingering clouds with highs in the low 30s to mid-40s. Winds will remain breezy though out the day. However, areas south of Gillette Wyoming could see periods of wind gusts up to 40 mph during the evening time hours.

Sunday highs will range from the low 30s up into the 40s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Sunday night a cold front will push into the region bringing cooler temperatures back for the start of the work week as well as the possibility of light snow showers.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we could also see the chance for light rain and snow showers. After Wednesday we look to stay mostly quiet with highs remaining near normal.

