Making a night to remember a little more affordable

The prom dresses are donated year-round by members of the community.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prom is often a night to remember, but it can be expensive. A typical dress can cost as much as $600.

To help with the costs, Rapid City Area Schools is hosting a free prom dress drive, letting students save some money while being eco-friendly since many of the dresses are donated by the community.

With more than 300 dresses to choose from, the event is open to any student in the Black Hills.

“And we’ve got all sorts from sparkly ones to not sparkly ones. We’ve got long one short ones; we got all the different ones. Some of these dresses have gone through styles and the vintage ones are coming back to be in style again,” said Sean Binder, capstone coordinator and teacher at Rapid City High School.

The free prom dress drive is being held at rapid city high school Friday from 3:15 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

