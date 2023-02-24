Frigid again tonight, but warmer for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid temperatures continue tonight as lows will fall into the minus teens. Wind chills could dip into the -30s at times and because of that, Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in place until 9 a.m. Friday. Frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Be sure to bundle up!

We’re still cold for Friday as highs will be in the single digits to teens across the region. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the 20s to 30s for Saturday and even some 40s possible by Sunday!

There will be a couple rounds of moisture possible next week. First round will pass through Sunday night as a few light snow showers will be possible. Another round of snow will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday with snow showers once again. Light accumulations will be possible, but nothing significant is expected at this point.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for much of next week with partly cloudy skies.

