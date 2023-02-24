Former US Senator Abourezk is in hospice care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former U.S. Senator James Abourezk is receiving hospice care at his Sioux Falls home.

Abourezk, who turned 92 Friday, is in the care of a hospice team from a Sioux Falls hospital, along with his wife Sana’a and other members of his family, according to a release.

He represented South Dakota in the U.S. House from 1971 to 1973; and then in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 1979.

While in the Senate, Abourezk was the founder and first chairperson of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. He co-authored the Indian Child Welfare Act, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, and the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.

In 1973, Abourezk and Sen. George McGovern helped negotiate the standoff between the U.S. government and American Indian leaders at Wounded Knee.

After Abourezk retired from politics, he co-founded and was the first chairperson of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, which advocates for the civil and human rights of Arab Americans.

