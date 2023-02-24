Finally getting above zero today; getting above freezing by Sunday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re still cold for today as highs will be in the single digits to teens across the region. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the 20s to 30s for Saturday and even some 40s possible by Sunday! This will all depend on how much snow we can melt. The more snowmelt, the warmer the temperatures will be. Less snowmelt, the slower the warm-up.

There will be a couple rounds of moisture possible next week. First round will pass through Sunday night as a few light snow showers will be possible. Another round of snow will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday with snow showers once again. Light accumulations will be possible, but nothing significant is expected at this point.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for much of next week with partly cloudy skies.

