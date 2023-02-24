Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 40-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90, east of Spearfish.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, he was driving eastbound on I-90 when he lost control of his pickup, crossed over the media, and hit the concrete overpass for Exit 17.

