Downtown Rapid City streets cleared of snow overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City crews were able to clear the downtown core of snow; as well as begin clearing residential streets overnight.

Work on the roads will continue throughout the day, according to a release from the city. “Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching snow removal equipment,” the release stated.

Rapid City only had to ticket and tow “less than a half-dozen vehicles” when crews cleared the downtown area early Friday morning. This is a far cry from the Dec. 14 snow alert when the city had to ticket and tow 30 vehicles.

