Another Rapid City politician decides on a run for mayor

By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brad Estes announced that he will be running for Rapid City mayor in the next election.

Estes touted his credentials, saying he has a history of serving the Rapid City community. He held positions on the Rapid City Council, the Civic Center Board, and the Black Hills Stock Show and Central States Fair boards.

His platform focuses on economic development, public safety, and housing development opportunities.

“I’m hoping to help our law enforcement with public safety. I’m hoping that as we grow that we can help working families affording housing. There’s not a shortage of work to do. I bring real life, firsthand experience,” Estes said.

Estes said, if elected, his primary focus would be on public safety saying ‘no community will ever reach its full potential if the citizens don’t feel safe.’

Rapid City council members Laura Armstrong, Ron Weifenbach and Jason Salumun have also announced their candidacies after Mayor Steve Allender declined to run for another term.

