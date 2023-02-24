Absolu draws 3 life sentences for triple homicide

Arnson Absolu was given three life sentences without parole, following his conviction in the killing of three people.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arnson Absolu was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms without parole for the murder of three people in 2020.

Last month, Absolu was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder. He killed Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors said it was a “cold-blooded murder, three vicious brutal murders.”

Red Willow and Nagy were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on Aug. 24, 2020. Zaiser, who originally went missing after the murders, was found buried near Sheridan Lake on Sept. 23, 2020.

The killings were reportedly drug-related.

