Snow ends tonight, but the frigid temperatures stick around

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will taper off overnight as the storm system pulls away to the east. Roads are expected to remain snow covered and very slippery into the morning commute Thursday, and likely longer. Temperatures will be in the -10s for many with -20° possible for Sheridan and Gillette. Expect wind chill values to be in the -20s and -30s.

It will remain dangerously cold Thursday with temperatures below zero for much, if not all of the day. Wind chills will remain in the -10s to -20s. Plenty of clouds will linger and with temperatures below zero, it will be tough to see much of an improvement in road conditions.

A few light flurries will be possible Thursday night, but skies will be partly cloudy for Friday. Highs will not be as cold, with temperatures making it into the double digits above zero!

The warming trend will continue going into the weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday and possibly some 40s for Sunday! Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the weekend but clouds will increase Sunday afternoon.

A few light snow showers are possible Sunday night and again Tuesday night into Wednesday next week, but impacts will be minimal. Highs will range from the 30s to the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

