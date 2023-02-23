Hill City High School received a STEM grant to help further learning in science fields

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hill City High School received a STEM grant to help with hands-on learning both in and out of the classroom.

The grant applies to life science, chemistry, physics, and computer science classes. With the grant, the school received four different science kits, ranging from testing minerals in water to flying a drone using code.

“It makes science real. This is what real scientists do every day, so we take science out of the textbook and out of the classroom and put it in the hands of the students so that they can actually live science,” said Alan Grinsteinner, a Hill City High School science teacher.

Grinsteinner said this grant, along with others, has been helpful in expanding the lab and making it more of what students would see in the real world.

“It’s very exciting for our students and for Me as an instructor, it makes My heart smile. These students are looking at things that They didn’t know existed yesterday. And the reality is for a lot of them their careers will be things that haven’t been invented yet,” continued Grinsteinner.

The Hill City School District made stem learning the number two goal in their overall yearly plan.

