Cooking with Eric - Easy Creamy Beef Tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This easy recipe from Mary Jessen was originally composed for the slow-cooker. But why not speed things up on the stovetop? In fact, most slow cooker recipes can be prepared in a skillet or pot on the stove or in an oven.

First, brown 1 1/2 pounds of stew meat. It’s great if you can use the tenderized cubed steak found in the meat section at most stores.

After the meat is cooked, add 1 can cream of mushroom soup, one packet of onion soup or dip mix, and 1/2 cup dry red wine. Stir to combine and simmer 10 minutes or so until the sauce/gravy is creamy and coats the beef.

Serve on pasta or rice and top with chopped parsley, if desired.

