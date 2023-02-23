Cooking with Eric - Easy Creamy Beef Tips

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This easy recipe from Mary Jessen was originally composed for the slow-cooker. But why not speed things up on the stovetop? In fact, most slow cooker recipes can be prepared in a skillet or pot on the stove or in an oven.

First, brown 1 1/2 pounds of stew meat. It’s great if you can use the tenderized cubed steak found in the meat section at most stores.

After the meat is cooked, add 1 can cream of mushroom soup, one packet of onion soup or dip mix, and 1/2 cup dry red wine. Stir to combine and simmer 10 minutes or so until the sauce/gravy is creamy and coats the beef.

Serve on pasta or rice and top with chopped parsley, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed and weather combined to cause this U-Haul truck to crash into a pickup and then an...
Truck crashes into Rapid City apartment building
Police cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three gunshots.
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
U-Haul crashes into Rapid City apartment.
A Rapid City resident had an unusual surprise outside her home
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City

Latest News

A healthy way to use canned mackerel!
Cooking with Eric - Mackerel Pasta Dish
4 ingredients makes a delicious, hearty beef tips dish perfect for any cold night!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Slow Cooker Beef Tips
Raney hopes his love of food is reflected in the menu of Skogen Kitchen.
Custer chef nominated for a James Beard Award
A perfect decadent, luscious Valentine's Day entree!
Cooking with Eric - Rotini with a Creamy Sundried Tomato and Sausage Sauce