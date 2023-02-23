The Block 5 project will officially start in early March

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Block 5 development project in downtown Rapid City finally has an official start date. The project that was supposed to begin last September, will break ground in early March.

The building will include a retail component, and a hotel complete with convention space. It will also include apartments, as well as parking containing more than 300 spots.

Fencing for the 10-story building will be set up on March 6th, closing down 6th Street from Saint Joseph Street to the alley. This will also limit parking on the right side of Saint Joseph Street closest to the construction site.

“So our plan is to start the initial staging kind of mobilization in march, fencing will go up things like that. And then probably around June is when vertical progress, the building will start coming out of the ground. And overall it’ll be about a 2-year construction timeline,” said Luke Jessen, vice president of development with Lloyd Companies.

The project was originally delayed due to financial issues.

