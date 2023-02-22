Sturgis city council to move forward with hiring new city manager

Current city manager David Ainslie is taking a new job as Rapid City’s finance director, and...
Current city manager David Ainslie is taking a new job as Rapid City’s finance director, and the council is looking for someone to take up the mantle.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis City Council is taking the next step in hiring a new city manager.

Current city manager David Ainslie is taking a new job as Rapid City’s finance director, and the council is looking for someone to take up the mantle.

The council decided to keep the role of ‘city manager,’ as opposed to creating a new ‘city administrator’ position, that city attorney Mark Marshall said has some key differences.

”A city administrator reports to the mayor,” Marshall said. “The mayor is solely responsible for hiring and firing. A city manager is a direct report and employee of the council.”

The council voted 8 to 1 to authorize the recruitment of a new city manager.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
Salt brine is more effective as a preventative liquid rather than a reactive liquid.
Winter storm road preparation

Latest News

Pennington County's States Attorney explains what information involving a crime can be given to...
State’s attorney explains information that can be given during an ongoing investigation
Checking road conditions before you travel is the safest way to get to your destination.
What the SDDOT wants you to know before you decide to travel
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
bridge
New Bridge being built by SD DOT in St. Onge