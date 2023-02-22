Sturgis city council to move forward with hiring new city manager

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis City Council is taking the next step in hiring a new city manager.

Current city manager David Ainslie is taking a new job as Rapid City’s finance director, and the council is looking for someone to take up the mantle.

The council decided to keep the role of ‘city manager,’ as opposed to creating a new ‘city administrator’ position, that city attorney Mark Marshall said has some key differences.

”A city administrator reports to the mayor,” Marshall said. “The mayor is solely responsible for hiring and firing. A city manager is a direct report and employee of the council.”

The council voted 8 to 1 to authorize the recruitment of a new city manager.

