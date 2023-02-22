State wrestling teams get to Rapid City early due to storm

By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As a new winter storm is ready to strike South Dakota, some of the state’s best high school wrestlers are arriving a little earlier for the state tournament.

Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state championships starting Thursday.

The Monument is no stranger to hosting the event and says they’ve taken extra steps to prep for the tournament with the storm coming in.

Priscilla Dominguez said that it’s easier to prepare for winter weather in this part of the country.

”We’re no strangers to winter in South Dakota, and I think the activities association has the same stands,” Dominguez said. “Many teams are excited to make it, so they’ve made the adjustments they need to make on their part, coming in a day earlier.”

All the teams arrived by the end of the day Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

