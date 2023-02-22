South Dakota might slash sales tax

Credit Cards and Money
Credit Cards and Money(MGN)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- The South Dakota House Wednesday overwhelmingly passes the largest tax cut in the state’s history.

House Bill 1137 reduces the state sales and use tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. It passed on a 66 to 3 vote.

Supporters say it would be a $104 million tax cut.

Supporters also say because of the strength of the state’s economy and prudent budgeting, the state will be able to pay for its ongoing obligations without issue.

One opponent said it was not a good idea to pass tax cut legislation before all the appropriation bills have been considered, and the overall budget picture needs to be clarified.

The measure could save South Dakotans an average of $116 per person in sales tax.

The bill now goes to a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
UPDATE: More stretches of I-90, I-29 close, no travel advisories issued across South Dakota
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
Checking road conditions before you travel is the safest way to get to your destination.
What the SDDOT wants you to know before you decide to travel

Latest News

Interstate 90 closure extended from Mitchell to Vivian
Police cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three gunshots.
Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid
Leo Joseph says, “You don’t have to believe to belong. We welcome everyone with open arms and...
Something for everyone as ‘Worship Together’ comes to the Dahl
Looking for a warm, dynamic loving community of like-minded people, Leo Joseph is inviting...
Something for everyone as Leo Joseph brings "Worship Together" to the Dahl Art Center