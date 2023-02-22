Something for everyone as ‘Worship Together’ comes to the Dahl

Discover new songs and learn the truth of the Gospel
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Looking for a warm, dynamic loving community of like-minded people, Leo Joseph is inviting everyone to a free spiritual event called “Worship Together.” The event will be Friday, March 3rd at the Dahl Art Center in Rapid City with doors opening at 6pm.

“You don’t have to believe to belong. We welcome everyone with open arms and want everyone to feel welcome to this worship event,” said Joseph.

He says his goal is to gather people from different churches, backgrounds, ethnicities and cultures to experience the goodness of a higher power.

“We want people to experience God is sitting right there with his grace and love,” he said.

Joseph says he wants to let Rapid City know that he is stepping out in his faith and just wants a coming together for the residents of Rapid City to be as spiritually yoked as possible.

