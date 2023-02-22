SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm

South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing portions of both interstates in South Dakota Dakota Tuesday night due to the winter storm moving through the area.

The planned closures include:

  • Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from the North Dakota state line to Brookings at 8 p.m.
  • Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from Brookings (exit 132) to Sioux Falls (exit 84) at 10 p.m.
  • Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Mitchell (exit 332) at 10 p.m.

The combination of accumulating snow and strong winds is causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. Conditions are forecasted to continue to deteriorate during the overnight hours and throughout the morning hours on Wednesday.

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the state on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, with heavy accumulating snow totals and sustained high winds expected to cause blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting.

With conditions approaching near zero visibility and significant drifting of snow, SDDOT anticipates additional sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will be closed on Wednesday morning as the system moves across the state.

No Travel Advisories are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures.

Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, will make travel very dangerous over the next few days. For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
Salt brine is more effective as a preventative liquid rather than a reactive liquid.
Winter storm road preparation
Ending the Silence brought in Native American elders to touch on difficult subjects.
Ending the Silence discusses child sexual assault

Latest News

Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state...
State wrestling teams get to Rapid City early due to storm
Frigid Temperatures
Heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures are here
Mama's Batch Granola owner, Tori Kutz points at her bagged product.
For two years Mamas Batch Granola provides raw, natural granola to the Black Hills
A charity kicks off with a Rapid City pub crawl to help veterans and pair them with service dogs
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosts Brews for Pups pub crawl this weekend