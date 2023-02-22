Police search for person who fired shots in North Rapid

Police cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three gunshots.
Police cordoned off an area of North Rapid as they searched for whoever fired three gunshots.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While working on a call in the area of North Maple Street and Knollwood Drive just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Rapid City police had to change gears to investigate three gunshots they heard coming from the area of the Sage Place Apartments.

The gunshots, according to a post on the RCPD Facebook page, “generated a large law enforcement response and officers worked to clear the building where the shots were heard.”

Police cleared the apartment building but didn’t find any injured people or those involved in the shooting. Their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the gunshots can call the police at 605-394-4131.

