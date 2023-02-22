New Bridge being built by SD DOT in St. Onge

bridge
bridge(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect construction starting next Feb. 27. The South Dakota Department of Transportation will work on bridges on Saint Onge Rd.

The work will consist of replacing two bridges over False Bottom Creek that were built in the 1950s. Bridges are inspected either every year or every two years, depending on the age of the structure. This $3.9 million project was funded by the federal highway administration as well as other agencies.

“What we will be doing is creating two temporary diversion roads around the existing bridge and then building brand new bridges that will be put in place on the St. Onge road,” said Belle Fourche Project Engineer Larry Cyr for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The completion date for the project is Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
Salt brine is more effective as a preventative liquid rather than a reactive liquid.
Winter storm road preparation
State House committee puts Noem’s grocery tax cut plan on the shelf

Latest News

Checking road conditions before you travel is the safest way to get to your destination.
What the SDDOT wants you to know before you decide to travel
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
Belle Fourche City Hall
A small Northern Hills town is expanding with new businesses
Wrestlers from dozens of South Dakota schools are hitting the mat to compete in the state...
State wrestling teams get to Rapid City early due to storm