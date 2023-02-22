Bitterly cold and snowy today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11am Thursday. Widespread snow will continue today, ending tonight. The snow will increase in intensity at times today as energy aloft moves overhead. Total accumulations of 6″-14″ are likely. Many roads are in poor shape. If you con’t have to travel today, don’t! Also, limit outdoor time today because wind chills will be from -20 to -30 degrees, increasing the risk of frostbite.

Bitterly cold temperatures continue through Thursday night, then we’ll see a slow moderation in temperatures over the weekend into early next week.

