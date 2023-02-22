Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives

By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that would protect women from being held criminally liable if they undergo an unlawful abortion, had its second hearing on the state house floor Tuesday afternoon.

HB 12-20 was brought to the house judiciary at the beginning of the month, it was then proposed with an amendment to change some of the wording.

The bill passed the house judiciary last week.

Representative Jess Olson of District 34 says she hopes to continue hearing from women and people across the state in regard to this legislation.

“1220 makes it very clear in our state statute that a woman, a mother, will not be charged with a crime if she has an abortion. So that was a part of the language from what passed this summer with Roe v Wade overturning, and the language that we had that went into effect, the trigger law, had some areas that had to be clarified, and this was one of them. To make sure it’s very clear that we are not criminalizing the women as part of this,” Olson said.

HB 1220 passed the full House of Representatives today and will now move to the senate, where Olson states she expects to see the same result.

