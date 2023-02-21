Winter storm road preparation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A snowy scene can make some people happy if driving is not involved. While the calming view of white snow on the streets brings out the winter spirit, the pavement and the road underneath the snow bring another challenge to driving.

You might’ve seen strange lines on the roads a couple of days ahead of a winter storm. No need to worry; it’s not supernatural; it’s your city or town salt brining the roads making sure they’re prepared for the weather. This mixture penetrates the surface of a road making the salt unplowable.

“Brine is diluted salt. We dilute it with water down to a percentage of 23.3% to water,” said City of Rapid City street maintenance supervisor Jeremy Cahill, “What it does is that we can spray the brine out, and the water evaporates off. The liquid salt penetrates the road allowing it not to be plowed off and not to be treated with regular granular salt as often.”

While the initial cost of buying brine salt is more than regular salt, the cost over time can save the city money.

“Brine salt is a cleaner salt. So it’s about twice the cost of regular granular salt. However, because we don’t have to double back we save in overtime and wear and tear in our trucks,” said Cahill, “So, we probably have cut our granular salt by about 30%.”

In addition to brine salt being more cost-effective, it’s also better for the environment and easy to make for at-home use.

Environmental brine benefits

Brine helps eliminate salt runoff

Causes less damage to structures

Safer for wildlife and pets

More cost-effective

Gives crews more time to prepare

“You can make your own brine, just add x-amount of water and pounds of salt. To get 23.3% solution, add about 1.91 pounds of salt to a gallon of water,” explained Cahill.

If you do make your brine and use it for your driveway, a tip to remember, the best time to begin brining would be 2 to 3 days before a storm, making sure the road is dry, and the temperature is around 15 degrees Celsius or 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.