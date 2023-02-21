For two years Mamas Batch Granola provides raw, natural granola to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In August 2020, Tori Kutz started making granola because of preservatives in store-bought granola. In turn, this allowed Kutz to produce more breastmilk for her baby at the time.

Two years later, Mama’s Batch Granola, provides granola to the Black Hills and attends different marketplaces around the area. On Saturday Kutz will be at the Holistic and Wellness Marketplace Pop-up at the Monument.

