For two years Mamas Batch Granola provides raw, natural granola to the Black Hills

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In August 2020, Tori Kutz started making granola because of preservatives in store-bought granola. In turn, this allowed Kutz to produce more breastmilk for her baby at the time.

Two years later, Mama’s Batch Granola, provides granola to the Black Hills and attends different marketplaces around the area. On Saturday Kutz will be at the Holistic and Wellness Marketplace Pop-up at the Monument.

Watch the above interview for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
Salt brine is more effective as a preventative liquid rather than a reactive liquid.
Winter storm road preparation
Ending the Silence brought in Native American elders to touch on difficult subjects.
Ending the Silence discusses child sexual assault

Latest News

A charity kicks off with a Rapid City pub crawl to help veterans and pair them with service dogs
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosts Brews for Pups pub crawl this weekend
Rapid City Airport sees increased passenger traffic.
Rapid City Regional Airport sees record passenger numbers
A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security...
Gun confiscations at airports were at an all-time high last year and there are no signs of decreasing
SD Legislature block’s Noem’s foreign ag land ownership bill