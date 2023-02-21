State House committee puts Noem’s grocery tax cut plan on the shelf

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- A legislative panel Tuesday kills Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s plan to reduce the state sales tax on food from 4.5 percent to 0 percent.

The House Appropriations Committee defeated the bill 8 to 1, sending it to the 41st legislative day. This effectively kills the bill since there is no 41st legislative day.

Noem spoke in favor of House Bill 1075, her groceries tax cut measure. She said her proposal would help every South Dakotan, particularly those on fixed or low incomes.

Before consideration of the governor’s proposal, the committee passed a bill that would reduce the sales tax on nearly all goods and services from 4.5 to 4.2 percent.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr from Sioux Falls, the sponsor, said it was a scalable way of reducing taxes.

That bill, HB 1137, passed on an 8 to 1 vote and heads to the floor of the House.

Both bills would reduce state sales tax revenue by $102 to $104 million.

The committee will also consider HB 1043, which would cut property taxes on owner-occupied single-family homes.

This is a developing story.

Editor’s Note: While Noem’s grocery tax cut plan was defeated in committee, there are ways that her supporters in the Legislature could revive it. Furthermore, there is a group that is currently pursuing a constitutional amendment that would be put before the voters in a future election.

