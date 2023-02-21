Significant snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few snow showers are expected tonight, mainly in northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana. Temperatures will be in the 20s for many. Light accumulations are possible, up to a couple of inches.

Rain and snow showers develop Tuesday morning and continue into the middle of the day, but cold air rushes in form the north and all precipitation will change over to snow by late Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for many, but drastically drop into the 20s and 30s by dinner time.

Snow will be heavy at times Tuesday night and Wednesday. Significant accumulations are expected across the region with much of the area getting 6″-12″ of snow. Some spots could get near 14″ and the northern Black Hills are expected to pick up 12″-18″ once all is said and done.

Breezy winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibility. This will make for treacherous driving conditions as area roads will be snow covered and slippery. Use caution if you must be out on the roadways.

Dangerously cold temperatures are on the way as well. High temperatures will struggle to get above zero Wednesday and Thursday with low temperatures in the minus teens for many. Stronger winds will cause temperatures to feel like the minus teens to minus 20s, and at times even the minus 30s. Frostbite could occur in as little as 25 minutes in these conditions.

With snow on the ground and the frigid air, it will take a few days to break away from the cold temperatures. We will be in the teens Friday, with 20s and 30s likely over the weekend. Some spots could potentially come close to 40° by Sunday.

