Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
As West River population grows, concern turns to water resources
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Business troubles in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him