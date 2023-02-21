Major winter storm then a quiet weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and snow showers develop this morning but cold air rushes in form the north and all precipitation will change over to snow by late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s early, but drastically drop into the 20s and by dinner time.

Snow will be heavy at times tonight and Wednesday. Significant accumulations are expected across the region with much of the area getting 6″-12″ of snow. Some spots could get near 14″ and the northern Black Hills are expected to pick up 14″-18″.

Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibility. This will make for treacherous driving conditions as area roads will be snow covered and slippery. Use caution if you must be out on the roadways. I am expecting many roads to be closed Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Dangerously cold temperatures are on the way as well. High temperatures will struggle to get above zero Wednesday and Thursday with low temperatures in the minus teens for many. Stronger winds will cause temperatures to feel like the minus teens to minus 20s, and at times even the minus 30s. Frostbite could occur in as little as 25 minutes in these conditions. Wind Chill Advisories may be issued.

All in all, this is a dangerous winter weather event for us - do not travel unless you have to, and stay inside out of the dangerous cold as much as you can.

With snow on the ground and the frigid air, it will take a few days to break away from the cold temperatures. We will be in the teens Friday, with 20s and 30s likely over the weekend. Some spots could potentially come close to 40° by Sunday.

