Heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures expected tonight and Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Widespread snow is expected overnight and will be moderate to heavy much of the time. Temperatures will fall below zero for much of the area with wind chill values in the -10s to -20s. Expect snow covered and slippery roads across the region. If you must be out on the roads, use extreme caution.

Snowfall will continue Wednesday and temperatures will not warm up at all. Daytime high temperatures will be below zero or in the lower single digits. Wind chills will remain in the -20s for much of the day. Road conditions will continue to be hazardous.

Snow will taper off Wednesday night, but clouds will stick around for much of Thursday. Temperatures will remain cold as highs will struggle to climb above zero. Wind chills will remain in the -10s to -20s for much of the area. Roads will likely remain snow covered and slippery for much of the day.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with highs climbing into the single digits and teens above zero. This will gradually help road conditions improve through the day. Plenty of sunshine is expected over the weekend and temperatures will slowly warm up into the 20s and 30s. Some spots could come close to 40 by Sunday. Models want to take temperatures closer to 50° for Sunday, but from previous experience and knowledge, it takes time for the Arctic air masses to fully go away, therefore I am keeping temperatures below guidance.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for next week with partly cloudy skies expected.

