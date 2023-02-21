Gas prices staying steady west of the Missouri River

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With cold weather over the horizon, gas tanks should be filled to avoid a gas line freeze. So what’s the price while filling up this week?

For the state of South Dakota, gas prices are holding steady. According to AAA, the reason why there hasn’t been a noticeable price change in the past couple of weeks is that the demand for gas in the state is lower than usual.

”The average on Monday in South Dakota was $3.32 a gallon that’s down a couple of cents from a week ago and about $0.20 less than where we were about a year ago,” said South Dakota’s AAA spokesman Shawn Steward.

Average gas price for our South Dakota viewing area

  • Perkins County: $3.50
  • Butte County: $3.48
  • Meade County: $3.45
  • Lawrence County: $3.43
  • Custer County: $3.42
  • Fall River County: $3.35
  • Shannon County: $3.33
  • Pennington County: $3.33
  • Harding County: $3.30

Average gas price for our Wyoming viewing area

  • Weston County: $3.34
  • Crook County: $3.25
  • Campbell County: $3.20
  • Sheridan County: $3.18

