The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosts Brews for Pups pub crawl this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the second year for the Brews for Pups event benefitting South Dakota Service Dogs where they pair veterans with service dogs. To raise money for the program, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will kick off a pub crawl that will make several stops throughout downtown Rapid city on Saturday, February 25th starting at 6pm. Registration per person for this fundraiser will be $10 per person.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be donating all the money to SD Service Dogs. The money goes to help put the puppies through training and each dog is given free of cost to a qualified veteran.

To watch the full interview, we invite you to click the link above. Please find the links above to register for this event.

