Business troubles in downtown Rapid City

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.
Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 20 percent of new business fail in the first two years, 45 percent in the first five years. When talking about a restaurant, that number spikes to 80 percent closure in the first five years.

This can be a negative motivator, preventing others from taking that same risk.

“I think opening up a restaurant, at least in Rapid City, is a really difficult task,” Nathan Dahl, Ugly Graffiti chef. “There’s not a good place to find all the information. It’s almost like opening up a place in Rapid City is like joining a club that no one wants you to find the membership form for.”

Dahl says that the process to apply for things like a liquor license should be more transparent. He believes that potential business owners should know in advance how long it takes to get an application approved.

“There’s a lot of information out there but it only seems like its partial information and I really wish there was something a little bit more condensed, something that made it easier for new businesses to find all this information,” he explained.

Dahl says the application process isn’t the only challenge. He says it can be hard to find qualified employees as well.

Ugly Graffiti recently opened in the 700 block of Saint Joseph Street, downtown Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
As West River population grows, concern turns to water resources
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire

Latest News

Rapid City police officer cordons off a crime scene.
RCPD says North Rapid crime rates are decreasing, despite not seeming so
Snow
Significant snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures ahead
Fostering-to-adoption programs allow animals to be seen and potentially free up space for other...
Pet fostering programs help match families with 4-legged friends
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Matters of the State: Landowner losses; Health care work requirement