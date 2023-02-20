RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect

This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.
This is the person Rapid City Police Department says burglarized Grandview Elementary School.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A burglar targeted Rapid City’s Grandview Elementary School sometime before 12:20 a.m. Saturday. The burglary was discovered by a school employee who then called the police.

Police say there was no one in the school when they arrived but they did find damage to an interior gate, as well as finding papers and files strewn around the main office.

An interior camera showed a suspect as a slender male wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, and gloves.

Anyone with any information about the burglary can contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
As West River population grows, concern turns to water resources
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case

Latest News

Ending the Silence brought in Native American elders to touch on difficult subjects.
Ending the Silence discusses child sexual assault
SD Youth Hunting Adventures aims to get kids outside to experience nature through hunting,...
Inspiring the next generation of outdoorsmen
Michael Alexander, Award-Winning Author from Wyoming
Michael Alexander: Educator, father, husband and now two-time award winning author
Brandon Jones and Rowan Grace for the Brandon Jones Jam
Brandon Jones Jam supporting Abbott’s House mission