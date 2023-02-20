RCPD searches for Grandview Elementary burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A burglar targeted Rapid City’s Grandview Elementary School sometime before 12:20 a.m. Saturday. The burglary was discovered by a school employee who then called the police.

Police say there was no one in the school when they arrived but they did find damage to an interior gate, as well as finding papers and files strewn around the main office.

An interior camera showed a suspect as a slender male wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, and gloves.

Anyone with any information about the burglary can contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.