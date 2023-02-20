Rain and snow showers today; Dangerous winter storm arrives Wednesday!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see scattered rain and snow showers today, mainly Black Hills, NE Wyoming and NW South Dakota. Slick spots can be expected on some roadways in these areas. In fact, slippery road conditions have been reported in Wyoming this morning.

Tuesday will be a day of change. First, mild temperatures can be expected in the morning into the early afternoon with a few rain and snow showers, then bitterly cold arctic air pours into the area Tuesday night. Widespread heavy snow will develop late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Accumulations of 6″ - 12″ will be likely with locally higher amounts. Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. This will be a high-impact storm. Plan travel accordingly. Travel may become impossible in many areas Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Thursday will be bitterly cold but dry. Warmer air returns this weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
As West River population grows, concern turns to water resources
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers to start the work week
Snow showers possible into the start of the work week
Mostly Sunny
Expect a mild start to the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Milder today into the Weekend