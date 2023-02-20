Michael Alexander: Educator, father, husband and now two-time award winning author

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edgar Allen Poe spurred Michael Alexander’s love of horror. That love has paid off because two of his books have earned ‘Indies Today Best Horror Award,’ twice.

Between writing two award-winning horror books, Alexander is an English teacher, father, and husband. For more information on his two books Boarded Windows, Dead Leaves, and Conjured Darkness: Six Macabre Tales, watch the above interview.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.