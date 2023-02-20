Inspiring the next generation of outdoorsmen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Having an outlet where children can experience the outdoors is important. A non-profit organization in the Black Hills is inspiring kids to be future outdoorsmen.

The South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures non-profit organization is doing just that, inspiring the next generation of outdoor-savvy individuals.

“So we help any kid who wants to go hunting or experience the outdoors. We’re here to provide whatever resources they need to go hunting, to go fishing, to just experience nature,” said SD Youth Hunting Adventures executive director Christian Hagen.

This mission is what inspired one of the longest members to join the organization when he was younger.

“I’ve learned about it from my big brother Lane. He showed me he joined when he was 12 and I was 10, and then when I was 12, I decided to join,” said SD Youth Hunting Adventures member Stetson Kester.

When it comes to learning the ropes, the young outdoorsmen in the group have mentors assigned to them to better teach them how to hone their craft.

“So you and Bob sat down and you kind of decided you had a connection. You picked each other just by your personalities and your likes and dislikes, trying to match everybody up with personality,” explained an SD Youth Hunting Adventures mentor.

For Stetson, getting more people to join in on the activities is what he hopes to accomplish.

“Just join! I get people are shy and all, but if you join, you can make new friends, and they can help you out,” said Kester.

The South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures program is open to kids ages 11 to 17, and the organization provides the gear as a way to combat the socioeconomic barriers that come with hunting and fishing.

If you are interested in joining or becoming a mentor for the program, you can head to the South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures website or you can call (605)631-9270.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.