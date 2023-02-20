Brandon Jones Jam supporting Abbott’s House mission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, Brandon Jones, Rowan Grace, the RathCo, and Mixed Nuts, Acapella Quartet will take the stage at Rapid City’s Performing Arts Center.

The Brandon Jones Jam is the brainchild of Brandon Jones himself wanting to give back to the community. Jones chose to support the Abbott House because of their longstanding help in South Dakota, dating back to 1939. For more information on Friday’s event watch the interview above.

To get tickets, follow this link.

