Tax cuts conversation at the Piedmont crackerbarrel

The Cracker Barrel on Sunday discussed House Bill 1075. The bill would address the possible reduction of South Dakota's sales tax on food.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At a crackerbarrel in Piedmont Saturday, House Bill 1075 was discussed, addressing the next step in reducing the sales tax on food

The effort back in 2022 to eliminate the 4.5 percent sales tax on food failed. During her campaign for re-election, Gov. Kristi Noem promised to support removing the sales tax on food and to focus on other tax cuts.

”The governor’s proposal is to take sales tax off of food, which would reduce revenue by about $102 million,” said state Sen. Dean Wink, R-District 29.

South Dakota is one of three states in the nation to fully tax food. State Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, who introduced the bill, says that eliminating this tax will make it easier for South Dakota families to make ends meet.

Wink agrees.

”The citizens are going to be, you know, if your buying food and the governor’s proposed bill goes through it’s going to reduce your food allowances and so on you know,“ says Wink.

Next week the appropriations committee will meet to discuss the cuts. The bill remains in the House and still needs a full vote before going to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
As West River population grows, concern turns to water resources
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire

Latest News

Black Hills Gold Rush
Figure skaters lace up in Black Hills Gold Rush
High school wrestlers battle in regionals
The Cracker Barrel on Sunday discussed House Bill 1075. The bill would address the possible...
Piedmont Cracker Barrel's position on the state's grocery tax
Friday Night Frenzy, February 17, Part 2