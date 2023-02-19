Snow showers possible into the start of the work week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy, with a low in the 20s for tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are likely Sunday as temperatures drop a bit. Much of the area will be in the 30s to low 40s. With passing isolated snow showers as we head into Monday, little to no snow accumulations is expected, Monday will be in the 30s and 40s once again but expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain or snow showers, especially for Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Our next storm system will move into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring accumulating snow and frigid temperatures to the area as the system moves through. Snow will intensify as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening and continue through Wednesday night. Widespread snowfall is expected across the area with significant accumulations possible. Enough to break out the snow shovel or snow blower. Snow will end early Thursday morning. Currently snow totals are still questionable but becoming more constant as the system moves closer.

Frigid temperatures are expected as lows will fall below zero and highs will be in the single digits for many on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be breezy at times, so wind chill values could drop into the -20s and -30s at times. Models look to bring temperatures back into the 30s by the following weekend.

