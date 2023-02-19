Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers to start the work week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight expect isolated snow showers for some areas as we head into Monday, little to no snow accumulation is expected. On Monday highs will be in the 30s and 40s once again but expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain or snow showers, especially for Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Our next storm system will move into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring accumulating snow and frigid temperatures to the area as the system moves through. Snow will intensify as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening and continue through Wednesday night. Widespread snowfall and gusty winds are expected across the area with significant accumulations possible. At the moment confidence is increasing that many areas will likely receive 6 or more inches of snow.

Frigid temperatures are expected as lows will fall below zero and highs will be in the single digits for many on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be breezy at times, so wind chill values could drop into the -20s and -30s at times. Models look to bring temperatures back into the 30s by the following weekend.

