Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.
Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case
The letter said their home warranty was expiring and immediate action was necessary.
Rapid City residents alerted to a warranty letter scam
This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting

Latest News

A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
FILE - South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile...
North Korea fires missile as US, S. Korea prepare for drills