Friday Night Frenzy, February 17, Part 2

Hardrockers battle Grizzlies, Jefferson boys survive Lincoln
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team looked to collect another win as the regular season begins to sunset. Plus, the top two boys basketball teams in the state went head-to-head in an epic clash. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

