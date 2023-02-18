Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a medical clinic is opening in East Palestine on Monday. (WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week following the 50-car train derailment there, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions

Latest News

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, collapses and dies during football practice
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Shrine of Brad Swenson
House bill could mandate repeat DUI offenders to serve prison time
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard