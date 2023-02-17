School of Mines professor now part of a prestigious scientific society

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The largest scientific society in the world has named the South Dakota Mines Museum director as the first woman to be a part of its 2022 class of fellows.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science honors Dr. Laurie Anderson, who teaches geology at the School of Mines. She is one of the only three current AAAS fellows in the entire state.

“It’s really a great honor to represent South Dakota in this way. I was very surprised to receive the fellowship and also surprised that I was the first person that was working at a South Dakota University that actually received it,” Anderson said.

